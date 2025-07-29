Who is Abhishek Bachchan more scared of, wife Aishwarya Rai or mother Jaya Bachchan? Shweta Bachchan says...

For more than a year now, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been battling nasty divorce rumours. While the couple and their families have maintained a dignified silence, in a recent interview, Abhishek Bachchan admitted that the constant rumours are "very upsetting".

For the past few months, the Bachchan family has gained a lot of traction online, especially amid incessant rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's divorce. Amid this, an old clip from a Koffee With Karan episode, featuring Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, is going viral on social media. In the clip from the Rapid Fire Round, Karan Johar can be seen asking Abhishek Bachchan, "Who are you more scared of, your wife or your mother?" To this, Abhishek replied, "My mother." However, his sister interjected and said, "Wife." Abhishek Bachchan, taken aback by Shweta Bachchan's response, then said, "It's my rapid fire, be quiet."

How does Abhishek Bachchan feel about Aishwarya Rai?

Abhishek Bachchan, over the years, has been quite vocal about how he feels about his wife Aishwarya Rai and the relationship that they share. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Abhishek Bachchan shared how Aishwarya Rai's presence is one of the most important ones when it comes to their family life. "A lot of what I am as an actor post-marriage is due to Aishwarya. She has allowed me to focus on work… saying, ‘You go act, I’ll take care of Aaradhya'," he said.

What did Abhishek Bachchan say about divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai?

For more than a year now, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been battling nasty divorce rumours. While the couple and their families have maintained a dignified silence, in a more recent interview with ETimes, Abhishek Bachchan admitted that the constant rumours are "very upsetting". He said, "You are not me. You don't live my life."

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married in April 2007. They are parents to one daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

