As Aamir Khan approached his 60th birthday, the Bollywood icon confirmed that he is romantically involved with his long-time friend, Gauri Spratt. On March 13, Aamir held a media interaction in Mumbai, where he introduced Gauri to the press and photographers for the first time.

In an interview with India Today, Aamir revealed that although they’ve been together for a year, he has known Gauri for over 25 years.

Here's what we know about Gauri:

As per Free Press Journal report, Gauri, who lives in Bengaluru, is currently working with Aamir's production company. The actor also mentioned that they are living together. According to a report in Money Control, Gauri has twins.

Aamir shared that Gauri has met his family, and they are all happy about their relationship. Aamir reportedly mentioned that he feels 'committed' and happy in his relationship. He also shared that Gauri has watched only a few of his films, such as Lagaan and Dangal.

Reflecting on a conversation with his partner, Aamir revealed that Gauri doesn’t buy into the ‘superstar’ label often attached to him. He mentioned that she is still adjusting to the ‘Bollywood madness.’