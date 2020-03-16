WHO Director-General nominates Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone to take #SafeHands challenge amidst coronavirus scare

World Health Organisation's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has taken to his Twitter page and has been nominating public figures around the world to take up 'Safe Hands' challenge against the Coronavirus. The World Health Organisation has declared Coronavirus as a pandemic. 'Safe Hands' challenge is a new global campaign by WHO where the entity has asked to share a video of how to wash your hands neatly to safeguard yourself from the virus. The outbreak has infected more than 150,000 people worldwide and killed over 5,600, continuing its scare.

On Friday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had nominated Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone to take up the 'Safe Hands' challenge as they are influential figures not only in the country but also around the world. He tweeted, "I now nominate: @deepikapadukone @priyankachopra @Schwarzenegger @CTurlington to take the #SafeHands challenge by sharing their video & calling on at least another 3 people to join us! Together, we can beat #COVID19!"

Check it out below:

We have to wait and watch to see Priyanka and Deepika complete the challenge.

