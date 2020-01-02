While Virat & Anushka are back in Mumbai, Saif, Kareena, Taimur & Varun, Jacqueline's candid pics from Gstaad leaked

After partying in Switzerland for a long time, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma arrived back to Mumbai. While the couple is back in town, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan, who celebrated New Year 2020 with Virushka, are enjoying their extended vacation together.

Varun Dhawan, who was twinning with Saif Ali Khan, shared the same frame with him, right next to Saif. More so, Taimur Ali Khan, seated on Saif's shoulders, was part of the photo. Although Saif and Varun wore black thermal wear, Taimur was seen in red thermal wear.

Taimur was colour co-ordinating with Kareena Kapoor Khan, who got snapped outside a bakery in Gstaad. Apart from Kareena, Saif, Taimur and Varun, even Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted enjoying the Gstaad snowy weather.

Take a look:

Varun Dhawan hasn't yet collaborated with either Saif Ali Khan or Kareena Kapoor Khan on the big screen. On the work front, Varun will next be seen in Street Dancer 3D and Coolie No 1. Meanwhile Saif Ali Khan's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, produced by Ajay and Kajol Devgn, releases on January 5, 2020. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Good Newwz released in theatres and is working quite well. Apart from that, the actress will be seen in Irrfan Khan starring Angrezi Medium, which is the sequel to Hindi Medium.