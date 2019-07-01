While Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan shoot for their films, Taimur Ali Khan enjoys playdate with Kainaat Singha

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are in London enjoying their time together and also working for their respective films. About a couple of weeks back, Saif kickstarted the shoot of his forthcoming film, Jawaani Jaaneman along with Alaia F. Moreover, on Sunday, Kareena also started shooting for her forthcoming project, Angrezi Medium co-starring Irrfan Khan. Now that both the actors are busy with their films they are making to spend time with son Taimur Ali Khan too.

However, on Sunday, Taimur decided to have a playdate with his friend Kainaat, daughter of Rannvijay Singha while in London. Actor-TV host's wife Prianka Singha took to her Instagram story and shared a series of photos and videos of Taimur and Kainaat having a fun time together during their playdate. The kids were seen gearing up for some pool time and also playing with their huge toys. Tim looked cute as a button in an aqua green shirt and shorts.

Check out Prianka's posts below:

Apart from shooting for Angrezi Medium, Kareena is making a weekly visit to Mumbai to shoot for Dance India Dance 7, on which she is one of the judges. Talking about it, a source said to DNA After Hrs, "Kareena has always balanced her professional and personal life well. She has a choc-a-block schedule ahead with four big movies coming up. She is likely to shoot for Angrezi Medium either in July-end or August, then there’s Takht and Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. Her film, Good News, with Akshay Kumar, will release at the end of this year for which the promotions will begin a month before. She is flying down from London only for a day so that she can spend more time with Taimur. Besides, she endorses 17 brands, so there will be quite a few campaigns that she will be shooting for."