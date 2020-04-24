While Anil Kapoor flexes biceps, Rhea Kapoor is busy searching for biryani recipes

Rhea Kapoor just shared an image of her father Anil Kapoor flaunting his biceps on camera. Meanwhile, she also went on to joke that she is searching for biryani recipes on Google.

Rhea, sharing how proud she is of Anil Kapoor, who is 63, mentioned about balance. She shared an image of Anil Kapoor with the biceps and wrote, "Ugh. Parents. Always throwing their biceps in your face, am I right? Meanwhile, I am googling biryani recipes. And that, my friends, is what we call balance."

Here's her post:

Anil Kapoor has taken fitness even more seriously since the coronavirus lockdown. The actor has shared images throughout the days where he talka about being more motivated to workout during the quarantine. He usually uses #LockdownSpiritsUp for such posts.

Last seen in Mohit Suri's 'Malang' opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu, Anil Kapoor will next be seen in 'Mumbai Saga' opposite John Abraham. The actor has also been roped in for Karan Johar's directorial film 'Takht' which features Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.