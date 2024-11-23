Amid divorce rumours of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, their fans have been digging out old videos for clues.

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai is also one of the most known Indian faces in the world. She has worked in many Hollywood and English projects with substantial roles. In fact, she has been the first Indian actress with so many lead roles in the West.

During one of the promotional drives for one of her foreign projects, she was asked if there are any Hollywood actors or actress she would like to work with? She candidly replied, “Tough one, simply because I have never been good with these favourite questions, favourite films, favourite director, favourite actor. That’s a tough one to answer, but a good script and a great role for me is something that would attract me, and the entire picture.”

This shows how confident she is of her craft and how aware she is of the surroundings. If you rely on your talent then you wouldn’t need much support from external agencies.

This is how she has performed in Bollywood as well. If she played Shah Rukh Khan’s sister in Josh, she played his love interest in Mohabbatein. She has hardly done any films where she doesn’t get to show her talented side.

On the work front, she was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s PS 2.

