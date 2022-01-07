'Where is RTO': Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan get brutally trolled for not wearing seating belt

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were recently spotted together. While Saif was driving, his wife was on the phone. Both appeared to have spent valuable time with each other.

They were trolled, though, for not wearing seat belts and masks. Netizens mocked the B-town couple in the comments section.

Here is the video-

Here is what the netizens said-

On Friday, 24 December, Kareena, who was staying away from family because of the virus, confirmed that she has tested negative for Covid-19. Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote, “I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you to my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare... My BFF Amrita we did this... my darling friends and family, my Poonie, Naina, and everyone for praying... My fans for your DMs... The BMC for being so amazing and prompt... SRL Dr. Avinash Phadke Labs for being the best... And lastly my dear husband for being so patient to be locked in a hotel room... away from his family. Merry Christmas everybody stay safe! Ok bye have to kiss my babies like never before - Kareena Kapoor Khan.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which will release on Valentine's Day, 2022. The film is a Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump`.