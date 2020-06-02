Headlines

'Where is need for anyone else to do anything?': '83' team on reports of Deepika's involvement in post-production

There were reports making the rounds that Deepika Padukone is looking into the post-production of Kabir Khan directorial '83'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 02, 2020, 10:24 PM IST

83 is set to be Deepika Padukone's second outing as a producer. The actor will also be marking her reunion with husband and actor Ranveer Singh as they play Kapil Dev and Romi Dev onscreen. Now reports were making the rounds that amid the lockdown, Deepika has taken over the charge of post-production work after one of the co-producers was tested positive for coronavirus. Now, the team of 83 has sent out a clarification note on the same.

A source close to the much-awaited film stated, "In times of COVID-19 when all of us should be wishing each other well, a false and insensitive story has been done. Deepika Padukone, as a producer, like all producers of 83 is an integral part of the project. But when a film has a highly able director like Kabir Khan, who is dedicatedly looking into this post-production, where is the need for anyone else to do anything?!"

Earlier while sharing her first look from the film, Deepika had written on her social media pages, "To be able to play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour. I have seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband’s professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own...#thisis83"

83 is directed by Kabir Khan. 

