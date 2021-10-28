Where is Miss India winner, 'Virasat' actor Pooja Batra now? Find out

Many people, over the years, have tried their luck in the film industry. While some went on to become superstars, others either failed or carved another way for themselves in a different field of work. One such actor Pooja Batra, who started her career in the film industry with a hit film, could not leave a mark on Bollywood and disappeared.

Pooja has been away from films for the past few years but still manages to lead a rich and luxurious lifestyle as is evident from her Instagram account.

Yesterday (October 27) as Pooja celebrated her 45th birthday, let us tell you what she is up to currently.

Born in Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, on October 27, 1976, Pooja first began her career as a model after winning the Miss India Beauty Pageant in 1993. Pooja did more than 250 modeling shows and ad campaigns as a successful model but refused to enter the film industry as she wanted to complete her education.

Pooja made her debut in Bollywood with the film 'Virasat' which was a super hit. After this, she was seen in films like 'Bhai', 'Haseena Maan Jayegi', 'Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye', and 'Nayak'. Though the actor moved away from Bollywood after a handful of films, Pooja, to this date, features in many commercials and brand endorsements.

Pooja, in 2009, had later started her own production company 'GlowBellinc' which works as a bridge between Hollywood and Bollywood. Notably, Pooja's production house was responsible for bringing Hollywood stalwarts Sylvester Stallone and Denise Richards to Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer 'Kambakkht Ishq'.

Pooja is also the producing partner of the leading Hindi Radio station of the USA, 'Mera Sangeet-LA'. As per a report in 2021, Pooja’s net worth is between $1 million to $7 million. The actor also owns houses in Mumbai and Los Angeles.