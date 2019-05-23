Headlines

'Where do I go to recover my money?' asks Vivek Oberoi on 'PM Narendra Modi' delay

Vivek Oberoi also predicted that Narendra Modi would win the elections much before the results were out

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 23, 2019, 05:51 PM IST

Vivek Oberoi can finally heave a sigh of relief. The actor, who was coming in a Bollywood movie after a long time, will be seen in the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his movie PM Narendra Modi releases in theatres tomorrow.

Before the movie release, Vivek Oberoi gave The Indian Express an interview where he opened up about the feeling after his movie's delay. He also spoke about PM Narendra Modi finally releasing after all the long wait, where he also spoke about the losses incurred over the film's delay.

"It was the worst feeling in the world. It was like a movie’s anti-climax. The prints were sent globally and we were releasing the film on April 11. But on the night of April 10, we got a notice from the Election Commission which had a whole new stance. They suddenly took a really strong stance against us. It was really painful to see the disappointment on the faces of the youngsters who worked so hard for the film," told Vivek.

He added, "As a filmmaker, it makes you feel very vulnerable in India. You start feeling that how can somebody have this kind of extreme rights and how can they damage you just one night before the release. We fought in four High Courts and the Election Commission was a party to it all. Despite that, they waited till the last minute and attacked us. We incurred all the expenses. We booked the theatres and spent money on promotions. Crores and crores were spent, but I have no recourse and that’s what is painful. Where do I go to recover my money?"

However when asked if the delay will affect his film, Vivek went on to add, "I think it turned out to be a blessing in disguise. I am a positive kind of a person and I believe whatever happens it is for the good. I believe I am a destiny’s child. I believe there’s some divinity that loves me and protects me. So, now hopefully, on May 23, PM Narendra Modi will come (hinting at the Lok Sabha Elections result) and on May 24 also PM Narendra Modi will come. (The movie PM Narendra Modi releases on May 24.)"

Interestingly while the interview was taken long ago, BJP leader Narendra Modi actually won the elections this year, yet again after his reign of four years. PM Narendra Modi, directed by Omung Kumar, faced delay since the Election Commission considered the movie's release amidst election phase would affect the voting scenario. Hence, in order to not make the movie a propoganda film, the movie is finally slated to release in theatres on Friday.

