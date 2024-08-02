'Whenever he sees...': Jaya Bachchan reveals why Amitabh Bachchan could not accept Aishwarya Rai as bahu

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married on April 20, 2007. The couple has a 14-year-old daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan. However, for the past few days, a lot of negative news has been coming about the couple's relationship.

The Bachchan family is in the news these days. For several months now, there have been reports that Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and son, Abhishek Bachchan, are facing troubles in their married life. Amid all this, a statement by Jaya Bachchan went viral, and she revealed details of Amitabh Bachchan's feelings towards Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Now, amid all this, a statement by Jaya Bachchan is making a lot of headlines, where she can be seen describing the bond between Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan got newly married, the superstar actress joined the Bachchan family as a daughter-in-law.

During this time, Jaya Bachchan appeared as a guest on Karan Johar's talk show 'Koffee with Karan' where she spoke openly about Aishwarya Rai's relationship with the Bachchan family.

Jaya Bachchan told Karan Johar that when her daughter Shweta Bachchan got married, there was a void in Amitabh Bachchan's life which was then filled when Aishwarya Rai came to their house as a daughter-in-law. "Whenever he sees her, he becomes happy. He never saw Aishwarya as a daughter-in-law. He always saw Aishwarya as a daughter," Jaya Bachchan said.

She shared that Amitabh Bachchan's eyes would light up every time he saw Aishwarya Rai. Jaya poignantly noted, "Amitji, the minute he sees her, it's like he's looking at Shweta coming home. His eyes light up. She'll fill the vacuum that Shweta left."

Once while talking to Stardust magazine, Jaya Bachchan praised her daughter-in-law Aishwarya and called her a wonderful mom. "She is a big star in the industry, yet she gives a lot of importance to her family. She is a strong woman," Jaya Bachchan said. Along with this, Jaya Bachchan said that Aishwarya is an amazing mother and she takes full care of her daughter and does all the work herself.