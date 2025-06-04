Virat Kohli dedicated the IPL 2025 trophy to his wife Anushka Sharma, and the Royal Challengers Bangalore's star player did the right thing. A huge contribution to Virat's success goes to his "lady luck." Anushka dedicatedly followed these two rituals that always took Virat to new heights. Read on.

After a long wait of 18 years, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) finally won their first IPL trophy. Over the past 17 years, Virat Kohli has brought home many trophies for India, but the dream of winning the IPL trophy was finally fulfilled this time.

On one side was the overwhelming love of the fans, and on the other, a 17-year-old dream coming true — King Kohli couldn’t hold back his emotions. His “lady luck” was also right there with him. This was a big day for Virat, and Anushka Sharma’s presence made it even more special. Anushka did two of her tried-and-tested rituals again — and once more, Virat’s luck sparkled.

Virat had been working hard for this trophy for 18 years, and for the last 11 years, Anushka Sharma has stood firmly by his side. Kohli himself acknowledged this after the victory. Anushka had seen Virat’s journey closely — one jersey, one passion, one mission. From being a fan, to a girlfriend, to a wife — Anushka was always with him.

Virat on crediting Anushka Sharma after RCB lifts IPL trophy

After the win, Virat Kohli said, "To see us lose… what your life partner does to support your playing — the sacrifices, the commitment, and being there for you in every tough time… it's something you can’t explain in words. When you play professionally, only then do you understand the many things that happen behind the scenes and the kind of situations they go through… the emotional phase Anushka has gone through… seeing me sad and disappointed, coming to matches, being so emotionally connected to Bangalore, and always staying with RCB — this is very special for her, and she must be very proud of it… Thank you."

The two rituals of Anushka that worked for Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma is deeply spiritual and has shown it by visiting various religious places across the country. Before every big match, she and Virat make sure to seek blessings. Before RCB’s qualifier match, Anushka visited the Hanumangarhi temple with Virat.

The second ritual was her white shirt. Anushka wore a white shirt during the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match, and RCB won that game. She again wore a white shirt with denim pants during the final, and Virat’s dream came true.

Anushka and Virat visited temples before big matches

Before the 2019 World Cup – Trimbakeshwar Temple, Nashik: In May 2019, before the ODI World Cup, Virat and Anushka visited the Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik for blessings.

Before the 2021 IPL – Tirupati Balaji Temple, Andhra Pradesh: In March 2021, they visited the Tirupati Balaji temple, reportedly seeking blessings for success in the IPL and personal life.

Before the 2022 T20 World Cup – Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai: In October 2022, ahead of the T20 World Cup, Anushka and Virat visited Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. Virat prayed to Lord Ganesha for India’s win.

Before the 2023 T20 World Cup – Blessings from Premanand Maharaj, Vrindavan: During the 2023 World Cup, Virat and Anushka met spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj. The guru blessed Virat with “divine energy.” This happened just before the final (19th November), where Virat delivered a stellar performance.

Before the 2023 World Cup – Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ujjain: In October 2023, ahead of the ODI World Cup, they visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. However, India didn’t win that tournament.

Before the 2024 IPL Qualifier – Hanumangarhi, Ayodhya: Before RCB’s qualifier match in IPL 2024, Anushka and Virat visited the Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya and prayed to Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman.