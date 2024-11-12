When Zayn Malik revealed how he became a fan of Shah Rukh Khan after meeting him.

Shah Rukh Khan is not only loved in India but also worldwide. Many Hollywood stars have expressed their love for the superstar. A statement of Zayn Malik talking about meeting Shah Rukh Khan is now going viral on social media.

In 2015, Shah Rukh Khan went to London for the Asian Awards, where he met and clicked photo with Zayn Malik and his sister Doniya Malik. Later, in an interview with Elle India, Zayn described his meeting with the superstar and said, "I personally wasn't a huge fan until I met him. I realised how humble he is. Really showed a different side to him. He always came across as slightly arrogant in the movies to me but when I met him in real life, he was so nice. He just completely changed my opinion of him."

He further added, “Bollywood is so impeccable. If you ever get a chance to watch a good Bollywood movie, watch Devdas! Have you seen Devdas? It’s got Shah Rukh Khan in it. You know who Shah Rukh Khan is?”

Shah Rukh Khan shared a black-and-white selfie with Zayn following the Asian Awards on Twitter and captioned it, "This kid is so cool. May Allah bless him. Dinner time at the Asian Awards." In 2015, the picture became the most retweeted image in India.

Doniya also shared a collage of pictures on Instagram and had written then, "Just thou I would make a collage and repost as insta was looking a bit messy! #OCDIstaProblem lol x Shahrukh Khan selfies game strong."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to impress everyone once again with his action avatar in Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming thriller King. The film also stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, who will be playing the villain. The film is currently under production and is expected to release in 2025.

