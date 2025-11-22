'When your ex surprises you': Aamir Khan supports first wife Reena Dutta at her art exhibition; see photos

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta were married for 16 years before their divorce in 2002. Their cooperative relationship has been particularly evident in their shared roles as parents to Ira Khan and Junaid Khan.

Aamir Khan paid a surprise visit to his ex-wife, Reena Datta's exhibition in Mumbai, showing his support for his first wife and her art journey. Taking to her Instagram handle, Reena shared a series of pictures from the exhibition. Aamir could be seen greeting the other visitors while also appearing engrossed in a discussion.

In her caption, Reena thanked the Sitaare Zameen Par actor for supporting her and wrote, "When your ex surprises you and appears for your exhibition. Thank you Aamir for your continuous support in my art journey." Aamir chose a simple outfit for the occasion, dressed in a kurta which he paired with a black jacket.

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta were married for 16 years before their divorce in 2002. Their cooperative relationship has been particularly evident in their shared roles as parents to Ira Khan and Junaid Khan. Later, Aamir married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, with whom he shares a son, Azad Rao. Aamir and Kiran parted ways in 2021.

The Rang De Basanti actor is now dating Gauri Spratt. Over the years, Aamir has maintained a cordial relationship with both his ex-wives Reena and Kiran, who are often seen at the Khan family functions and reunions. Earlier in October, Aamir was seen paying his last respects to Reena's father. Kiran Rao also attended his last rites.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in the sports drama film Sitaare Zameen Par, which was released in theatres and later on YouTube, skipping OTT streaming. He also made a cameo in Aryan Khan-directed The Ba***ds of Bollywood, in which he shared the screen with SS Rajamouli, who has helmed pan-India blockbusters Baahubali and RRR.

READ | Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...