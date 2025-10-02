'When you were in your mother's stomach..': Rishi Kapoor made shocking statement to this actress, she was called his 'illegitimate daughter'

Read on to know why Twinkle Khanna was called Rishi Kapoor's illegitimate daughter.

After the first episode starring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, the second episode of Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, October 2, which had Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan as the special guests. Alia, Varun, and Twinkle discussed their fond memories about the late actor Rishi Kapoor in the hilarious episode.

Varun recalled how Rishi refused to shoot one scene in Student of the Year because of one strange demand. He said, "I remember I had a football sequence with Sidharth Malhotra and Rishi ji had a problem with the amount of gel in our hair. He kept saying, 'What is this? Your hair don’t move. Come hail or storm, your hair don’t move. You guys are playing football, your hair should move. Remove this gel. I won’t do the shot.' We didn’t do the next shot until they removed the gel."

Alia also shared how she would hang out with Rishi Kapoor while shooting Kapoor & Sons before she had even met his son Ranbir Kapoor, whom she ended up marrying. "I wasn’t dating Ranbir at that time but we (her and Rishi Kapoor) would hang out every evening. He had the most wonderful stories to tell. He would call everybody after shoot to chill and have dinner together. That ambience was very good, I really miss him. Now, whenever people see Raha, they say she is mini Rishi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. There is some of his energy in her and she depicts that from time to time", she said.

Twinkle recalled a hilarious incident when she was called his 'illegitimate' daughter. She shared, "I almost became a Kapoor because of Alia’s father-in-law. On my birthday, he tweeted very generously, ‘Oh you know....when you were in your mother’s stomach, I serenaded her.' So everybody thought that I was his illegitimate daughter. Then he got trolled and he had to clarify, saying, 'No, I am so sorry.'" Rishi and Dimple shot for the 1973 classic Bobby when the latter was pregnant with Twinkle.

