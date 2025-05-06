Sabyasachi said, “Just to give a little context, Shah Rukh Khan is probably the most famous man in the world and his fan following is legendary." He then told the hostal about his popularity worldwide, in the viral video.

Shah Rukh Khan, one of the richest and most beloved actors globally, was greeted by a sea of fans chanting his name outside his New York hotel ahead of his Met Gala debut on Monday.

However, it seems not everyone realized his superstar status, especially event hosts Teyana Taylor and Ego Nwodim, who appeared unaware of just how big a deal he truly is. In a video shared by Vogue, singer Teyana Taylor and SNL star Ego Nwodim were seen chatting with Shah Rukh Khan and designer Sabyasachi Mukherji, who styled him for his Met Gala debut. Introducing him as the "first male Bollywood star" to attend the event, the hosts asked how he felt about making history.

Shah Rukh, with his usual charm, admitted he was feeling nervous, describing himself as a shy person who rarely attends red carpet events. When they asked if the blue carpet helped ease his nerves, the conversation turned a bit awkward, with Shah Rukh nodding politely and gently shifting the focus.

When asked what he was most excited about, Shah Rukh Khan shared that he hoped to impress his kids with his Met Gala appearance. As the conversation shifted to the inspiration behind his outfit, designer Sabyasachi Mukherji stepped in to explain the creative vision behind the striking look.

Sabyasachi said, “Just to give a little context, Shah Rukh Khan is probably the most famous man in the world and his fan following is legendary. We nearly had a stampede outside the hotel when he came out.”

He added, “When you get a man like this, when it's Black Dandy, representation is the most important thing. We wanted to represent Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan and nobody else.”

Ego replied, “Well Sabya I think you did your thing and Shah Rukh you look fantastic. I hope your kids are proud, kids, you gotta be proud of dad.”

Fans appreciated how gracefully Sabyasachi helped the hosts understand Shah Rukh Khan’s global stature.