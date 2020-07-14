'When we were dating and about to get married, he was already in relationship with someone else': Aaliya on Nawazuddin

Aaliya Siddiqui has been making explosive revelations about Nawazuddin Siddiqui after filing divorce from him. She had shared about him being an absentee father, disrespectful behaviour towards her and also cities physical violence too. Now, in a video interview, Aaliya spoke at length about Nawazuddin's philandering ways and also revealed that it was his brother Shamas Siddiqui who shared about it to Aaliya. She also revealed that he wasn't there for her during her pregnancy.

Aaliya stated, "We started living in together. His brother Shamas used to stay with me. He and I had worked on a film where he worked together. Then, slowly we fell in love and got attached. Our journey started back then and it eventually culminated in marriage. There were problems from the very beginning. I thought it would stop but it's been 15-16 years and the mental torture hasn't stopped."

Sharing about Nawazuddin's infidelity, Aaliya shared, "I remember it very clear that even when we were dating and were about to get married, he was already in a relationship with someone else. We used to fight a lot before and after marriage as well."

Aaliya went on to share about her pregnancy days by saying, "When I was pregnant, I had to drive all by myself for check-ups. My doctor used to tell me that I'm mad and I'm the first lady who has come alone for delivery. My labour pain started and Nawaz and his parents were there. But when I was in pain, my husband is not with me. He was talking to his girlfriend on calls. I knew everything because there used to be an itemised statement of phone bills."