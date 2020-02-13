When Vishal-Shekhar stepped in to rescue their song 'Dus Bahane'

Music composer duo Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani's song 'Dus Bahane', reprised in 'Baaghi 3', released recently. The song has the upbeat music and essence of the original song from 'Dus' has been retained, thanks to Vishal and Shekhar, who have not only composed but also given voice to the song.

Vishal and Shekhar have always criticised composers who remix old songs and take credit for that. In fact, they have been among those few musicians who have, in the few reworking they have done, always credited the original creators first and foremost. In fact, last year, Vishal Dadlani took to Twitter to warn composers of remixing their songs without their permission. He wrote, “Warning: I will sue anyone making remixes of Vishal & Shekhar songs. I'll even move court against the films & musicians. After Saaki Saaki, I hear upcoming bastardisations include 'Dus Bahaane', 'Deedaar De', 'Sajnaji Vaari Vaari', 'Desi Girl' & more. Make your own songs, vultures! (sic)” But this time around, the case was different. Since Dus Bahaane was their own baby and had been remixed in a way that they didn't like, and then already shot, they had no choice but to try to rescue it as far as possible.

Apparently, when they heard that their iconic track was being recreated for 'Baaghi 3', they wanted to take action to prevent it, but director Ahmed Khan, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Bhushan Kumar who have been long-time associated reached out to the duo and requested them to step in and fix the already-recorded remix version of their song to protect the magic of the original hit. The composer duo created the new version of the number with their 'Swag Se Swagat' music producer Meghdeep Bose, keeping the new tempo, but taking the song back as close to the legendary original as possible. Interestingly, the new version continues to feature the original voices - Shaan, KK and Vishal & Shekhar.

After 'Dus Bahane 2.0', Vishal and Shekhar, who had a huge 2019 with three of the biggest chartbusters of the year (with 'Student Of The Year 2', 'Bharat' and 'WAR' songs 'Ghungroo' and 'Jai Jai Shivshankar'), are currently working on two films for YRF and Ali Abbas Zafar. They have also bagged two international projects based in the UK.