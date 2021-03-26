FlashbackFriday: When Virat Kohli gave Anushka Sharma a special wedding gift worth Rs 1 crore

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma's daughter, Vamika turned two months old on March 11 and the latter treated her fans with a few stills from her daughter's rainbow-themed at-home celebrations. For Virat, who was in Ahmedabad for the 1st T20 International between Indian and England, an Instagram post where he could be seen planting a kiss on Anushka's forehead and they two smiled for the click, announced the occasion.

The couple is now in their fourth year of marriage and things have been going really strong for them. From the outside, their marriage looks perfectly balanced and the couple looks more in love with each passing year.

But if one recalls their wedding which was a secret affair wrapped in mutual admiration, warmth and love for each other, the stories about their gifts and relationship are filled with immense love and affection too.

For their intimate wedding away from the media spotlight in India, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma booked a heritage hotel, Borgo Finocchieto, in Tuscany, Italy to exchange their vows. The hotel is touted to be the second-most expensive holiday rental venue, according to a report in Hindustan Times. The portal further states that the hotel charges Rs 94,83,210 for a week, which amounts to Rs 13,54,744 for a day.

Hacienda Santa Ines in Costa Rica, which charges $192,500 a week, is the most expensive.

But that was not the only special part of their wedding. In fact, the most special thing was Virat's wedding gift to Anushka, the search for which began 3 months prior to the marriage.

According to the HT report, Virat sourced a specially crafted ring from a leading jewellery designer in Austria. The diamond-studded solitaire has a surprise element to it every time one looks at it from a different angle. Meaning, it looks different from every single angle. And as per the report, the ring costs approximately Rs 1 crore.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and team are currently facing England in the ODI series. Anushka Sharma along with Vamika is accompanying Virat on his professional tour.