When Sushmita Sen revealed that she didn't feel guilty about dating 'married' Vikram Bhatt.

Sushmita Sen made her grand Bollywood debut with the film Dastak, which was written by Vikram Bhatt. The two often interacted with each other on set and during the shoot, despite Vikram being married, Sushmita and Vikram fell in love.

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Mahesh Bhatt revealed how Vikram Bhatt and Sushmita Sen fell in love with each other and said, “During the making of Dastak, Vikram’s romance with Sushmita started in Seychelles. Vikram was my right hand and used to be at the forefront, doing most of my work. So, he used to interact with her more vigorously. That’s how the romance began.”

Initially, Sushmita Sen and Vikram Bhatt didn’t get along with each other well. The actress even accused Vikram of complaining a lot about her to Mahesh Bhatt. Recalling her initial friction, Sushmita Sen told Simi Grewal in her talk show, “He came to me running on the set one day when I broke my finger and this was the time, I couldn’t stand him. This is towards the end of the film. I thought he had something personal against me because he would keep complaining about me to Mahesh Bhatt.” She added, “After that, we started talking and became friends. We ended up in an affair long after. It was a slow chemistry.”

She further added she didn’t feel guilty for having an affair with Vikram Bhatt, who was married at that time and said, “His wife and he were not living together. I can’t condemn a man or make him feel guilty if he had a bad marriage. I don’t have anything against his ex-wife or his daughter. Some things aren’t meant to be. I don’t feel guilty because I have done something very openly. He was in a divorce when I met him, and I wasn’t going to wait to tell the world that I love him just because he hadn’t got through the divorce yet.”

Sushmita and Vikram’s relationship didn’t last long, and they parted ways after a few years of dating. Vikram later revealed that his 2006 directorial Ankahee was a ‘semi-fictionalised’ depiction of his relationship with Sushmita while he was married.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.