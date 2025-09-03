When Sushmita Sen addressed rumours of 'upcoming wedding' with Wasim Akram, Pakistani cricketer said years later that he was 'far from ready for...'

In 2022, in his book Sultan: A Memoir, Wasim Akram spoke about the time that he was linked to Sushmita Sen, reiterating that there was no truth to the rumours. Wasim Akram shared how, after the death of his wife Huma in 2009, he was linked with many actresses, and Sushmita Sen was one of them.

Sushmita Sen has always been in the news more for her personal life than her professional journey. The former Miss Universe, who has been purchasing diamonds for herself since the early 1990s, grabbed headlines in the 2010s when rumors swirled in the media about her impending wedding to former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram. At the time, Sushmita Sen called the rumours "rubbish," and Wasim Akram also responded to the claims, calling Sushmita Sen one of the "most graceful and decent ladies" he has ever met.

Was Sushmita Sen in a relationship with Wasim Akram?

For the unversed, Wasim Akram and Sushmita Sen were first seen together in the dance reality show, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, where they served as judges. Their collaboration on the show led to some rumours at the time, which then resurfaced in 2013 when the media claimed that Sushmita Sen and Wasim Akram were going to get married soon.

Immediately after the news went viral, Sushmita Sen wrote on X (then Twitter), "Been reading about my upcoming wedding with Wasim. Absolute rubbish! Goes to show just how irresponsible media can be sometimes. Wasim Akram is a friend and will always be one! He has a wonderful lady in his life. Rumours like these are uncalled for and disrespectful! (sic). My beautiful people, when I find ‘the one’, you will be the first to know. (sic)."

Wasim Akram also denied the claims and told AFP, “I am tired of denying such rumours and now I want this to end once and for all. She (Sushmita) is one of the most graceful and decent ladies I have come across. It was huge fun working as a judge with Sushmita as she is a thorough professional and presents herself gracefully."

Wasim Akram denies dating Sushmita Sen

In 2022, in his book Sultan: A Memoir, Wasim Akram spoke about the time that he was linked to Sushmita Sen, reiterating that there was no truth to the rumours. Wasim Akram shared how, after the death of his wife Huma in 2009, he was linked with many actresses, and Sushmita Sen was one of them. "The media had a field day linking me up with a procession of beautiful women, including, for a time, my fellow judge on Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Sushmita Sen. The truth is I was far from ready for anything serious," his book read.

Wasim Akram married a second time in 2013 to Shaniera Akram.

