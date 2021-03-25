When Sushant Singh Rajput had spoken about Ankita Lokhande losing out on 'Happy New Year'

Ever since Ankita Lokhande's interview about dealing with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput has released, it has been grabbing headlines for the revelations made by Ankita. What intrigued fans the most was when Ankita had revealed that she let go of films like 'Happy New Year' and 'Bajirao Mastani' as she was keen to get married and start a family with Sushant and did not know how to strike a balance between personal and professional life.

Sushant was also about why Ankita Lokhande did not manage to bag 'Happy New Year'. Speaking about it, Sushant had told Filmfare at the time, "The talks were on but many things couldn’t be worked out. Between Kai Po Che and today, I have been in talks for about 25 films, but things don’t always work out. It happens."

For the uninformed, Ankita had told Bollywood Bubble, "I gave up on many things. I gave up on Happy New Year. I remember Farah (Khan) ma’am had offered me this film. I had met Shah Rukh Khan sir also. He had assured me to give me the best debut. But back of the mind, I was in Macao, Sushant, Shah Rukh sir and I. I was like Bhagwan mera naa ho yaar because I was like literally. Ladki kaisi hoti hai naa, nahi yaar mere partner ka acha ho. I mean that’s what you think. Till today, I have no regrets, I have no regrets. I was just trying to build a man, and I did that. I was just trying to be very strong support of Sushant, and I did that."

Ankita made her Bollywood debut in 2019 in a supporting role in 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' alongside Kangana Ranaut.