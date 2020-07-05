When Sushant Singh Rajput bought his first bike 'from money earned by giving tuitions to aspiring engineering students'

Fans have been digging out old photos of Sushant Singh Rajput from his social media pages and making it viral in no time. There are several moments he shared on his Facebook page which are still there on his timeline. These photos make fans smile and emotional at the same time. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, and fans have been reliving his memories by sharing it and talking about it.

Now, we came across a photo which Sushant had posted on his Facebook page on April 20, 2016. In the photo, the late actor posed while sitting on a yellow bike wearing a black shirt and grey jeans. He also wore a pair of frameless spectacles. The interesting fact about the photo is that Sushant bought this bike with the money he earned by giving tuitions.

Stating the same, SSR had captioned his photo - "#collegedays #2006 first bike I bought from the money I earned by giving tuitions to aspiring engineering students. Some things make u feel sooooo good."

Check out the post below:

Over time, Sushant also became the owner Range Rover, a Maserati Quattroporte and a BMW bike too.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushant's last movie Dil Bechara is set to get an OTT release. Yes, the film will be streamed on Disney + Hotstar from July 24, 2020. Starring Sanjana Sanghi as the female lead and Mukesh Chhabra as the director, the trailer for Dil Bechara will be unveiled on July 6, 2020. The film is the Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars.