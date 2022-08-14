When Sunil Grover congratulated Nick Jonas's lookalike for his wedding with Priyanka Chopra

Photo creit/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most well-liked couples. In India, the couple exchanged vows in 2018. Speaking of them, a video of Nick's lookalike from the well-known StarPlus programme Kanpur Waale Khuranas has appeared online.

In one of the episodes, a youngster who resembles Nick Jonas is seen chatting with Sunil Grover. The young boy wore tan pants and a white shirt. He had blonde hair. Sunil greets him by exclaiming, "Are Nick Jonas aya hai! (Nick Jonas is here)" The child replied with a smile, looking perplexed at first. Farah Khan and Sonu Sood, who appeared in the show, were in splits. Sunil even wished the young man luck on his marriage to Priyanka Chopra.

For the unversed, Sima Taparia, who helps single people find a perfect match for them, is back with another season of the Netflix series Indian Matchmaking. While discussing the importance of the age factor in a relationship, she commented on Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s marriage.

Nick and Priyanka are one of the most celebrated celebrity couples, they are adored by millions of people around the world. However, during an interactive session with a client and talking about the ideal age, Sima made a comment on Priyanka’s marriage. She said, “But I don’t feel it’s a good match. Sorry to tell that. They are just married but it’s not a good match. He looks so small and petite in front of her and she looks elder.”

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen next in the Amazon Prime Video science fiction drama television series Citadel created by the Russo Brothers of Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War fame, whose most recent film The Gray Man starring Dhanush, Ryan Gosling, and Chris Evans was released to thundering response on July 22 on Netflix.

The actress also has Jee Le Zaraa in her pipeline, a road travel movie with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt as her co-stars. Slated to release next year, the Excel Entertainment production will mark Farhan Akhtar's return to direction after twelve years since he last helmed Don 2 with Shah Rukh Khan in 2011.