Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who were married for 12 years before parting ways in 2007, had once made headlines when Suchitra opened up about their troubled marriage. In an old interview with Siddharth Kannan, she candidly spoke about the issues in their relationship and even mentioned actress Preity Zinta, claiming she played a part in their separation.

Suchitra directly blamed Preity for the breakdown of her marriage, saying she held her responsible for the emotional turmoil she went through. The tension between the two actresses reportedly dates back to the early 2000s, and according to Suchitra, the bitterness hasn't faded with time.

Preity Zinta, on the other hand, denied all allegations in an earlier interview. Responding to the claims, she allegedly told Suchitra, “I’m the number one actress, and you don’t even work, you’re a homemaker. Don’t talk to me like that. You need to see a psychiatrist because your mind is not in the right place.”

Responding to Preity Zinta’s sharp remarks, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi maintained her composure and said, “It’s a free world—she’s entitled to say what she wants. I’m proud of being a homemaker.” She also made it clear that she has no intention of forgiving or forgetting the past, firmly stating, “All these things do not exist for me.”

Not many know that Suchitra married Shekhar Kapur in 1999 when she was just 22. Though the marriage ended, the former couple continues to co-parent their daughter, Kaveri Kapur. Meanwhile, Preity Zinta is happily married to Gene Goodenough, a financial analyst. The couple lives in Los Angeles with their twins, Gia and Jai.

Suchitra’s comments have once again stirred up the long-standing rift between the two actresses, reminding everyone that some scars, no matter how old, can still surface with time.