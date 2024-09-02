When Sohail Khan claimed Aishwarya Rai was two-timing Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi: 'When she was going around...'

Sohail Khan had accused Aishwarya Rai of making Salman Khan insecure as he claimed that the actress never acknowledged her relationship with his brother.

Before her marriage with Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was involved in relationships with Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi. She fell in love with Salman on the sets of the 1999 romantic drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, broke up with him in 2002, and started dating Vivek while filming the 2004 romantic drama Kyun! Ho Gaya Na.

After her breakup with the Sultan actor, the Devdas actress talked about how she 'endured' him during his worst phase as she told Indian Express, "I stood by him enduring his alcoholic misbehaviour in its worst phases and in turn I was at the receiving end of his abuse (verbal, physical and emotional), infidelity and indignity. That is why like any other self-respecting woman I ended my relationship with him."

Aishwarya's statement didn't go down well with Sohail Khan, who slammed the actress for not acknowledging her relationship with his brother Salman. Talking to the media, Sohail said, "Now she (Aishwarya) weeps in public. When she was going around with him when she used to visit our home so often like part of the family, did she ever acknowledge the relationship? She never did. That made Salman feel insecure. He wanted to know how much she wanted him. She would never let him be sure of that."

The Krishna Cottage actor further indirectly claimed that Aishwarya was two-timing with Salman and Vivek as he stated that the actress is constantly in touch with his brother while being in a relationship with Vivek. "Aishwarya was in constant touch with Salman till recently on the mobile and that’s what upset Vivek", Sohail added.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya's marriage with Abhishek is reportedly going through a rough patch currently. In the last few weeks, there have been rumours that the couple, who welcomed ther daughter Aaradhya in 2011, is headed for a divorce. Neither Aishwarya nor Abhishek has directly reacted to these rumours as yet.

