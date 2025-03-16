Sobhita now enjoys a glamorous life, it wasn't always this way. She was once replaced in a film by a dog! Yes, you read that correctly.

An old interview of Sobhita Dhulipala, who is soon to be Akkineni's daughter-in-law, has gone viral. In the interview, she made a surprising revelation about being replaced by a dog, which has grabbed a lot of attention.

After dating for some time, Naga Chaitanya finally married his love, Sobhita Dhulipala, on December 4, 2024, in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends. Before this, Chaitanya was married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Both Samantha and Sobhita are prominent actresses in the South Indian film industry.

Sobhita Dhulipala started her career in modeling, where she faced her fair share of challenges. A college friend, who was interning at the Miss Office, encouraged her to audition for an upcoming pageant. At the time, Dhulipala described herself as an “uncool geek” seeking validation, and she entered the competition with the simple goal of clearing the first round to prove to her friends that she could do it.

However, her journey took an unexpected turn when she faced humiliation during an audition. Due to her complexion and being considered unfit even as a background model, Sobhita was replaced by a dog in the advertisement.

Sobhita Dhulipala hails from a modest background. Her father, Venugopal Rao, was a Merchant Navy engineer, and her mother, Santha Kamakshi, worked as a primary school teacher. Sobhita completed her schooling in Visakhapatnam. She initially pursued corporate law but later earned a degree in HR business and economics from Mumbai University.

In addition to her academics, Sobhita Dhulipala excelled in classical dance forms like Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi from a young age. Her journey into the spotlight began when she won multiple sub-titles, including Miss Photogenic, Miss Beauty for a Cause, Miss Talent, and Miss Beautiful Face at the Miss India pageant in 2013. This success sparked her growing interest in acting.