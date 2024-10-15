Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently basking in the success of Stree 2, opened up about her early days on the film set. She revealed that she was willing to walk out of Teen Patti on the second day of its shoot.

Shraddha Kapoor made her Bollywood debut alongside Amitabh Bachchan, R Madhavan and Raima Sen in Teen Patti. Ever since the actress has been experiencing her fair share of ups and downs in the industry. The actress recently recounted her early days and shared that she once decided to quit the industry after being faced with the harsh realities of the industry.

In a recent interview, Shraddha recalled how she broke down on the set of Teen Patti and desired to quit. “I remember on the second or third day, I had a breakdown and told my mom I didn’t want to go back, and I didn’t understand this world since I had never AD’ed on a film set and was just 20 or 21.” she told Cosmopolitan. The Stree actress also talked about how the industry treated people differently. “People were not always very nice cause if you were a ‘somebody’, you would be suddenly spoken to in a different way, and if you were a nobody, you would be treated like that,” she added. In the same interview, she confirmed her relationship with Rahul Mody.

Shraddha recently featured in Stree 2, the sequel to Amar Kaushik's 2018 directorial debut, Stree. She reprised her role as Stree in the 2024 horror-comedy alongside Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana. The film broke several box office records to become the first Hindi film to cross ₹600 crore at the global box office in just 39 days. The film also became the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Stree 2 arrived in theatres on August 15, 2024, alongside Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein.

Up next, Shraddha is rumoured to be part of Dhoom 4, the fourth instalment of Yash Chopra’s original action-drama Dhoom. It is speculated that the actress will reunite with her Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar co-star Ranbir Kapoor for the film. However, there is no confirmation or update on the same as yet.