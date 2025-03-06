Shatrughan Sinha hinted that Rekha played a role in the fallout between him and Bachchan.

Shatrughan Sinha is known for his straightforwardness and often speaks his mind. In his 2016 memoir, The Shatrughan Sinha Biography, he was candid about his personal life, including his relationship with Amitabh Bachchan.

He hinted that Rekha played a role in the fallout between him and Bachchan. The actor also discussed his relationship with actress Reena Roy in the same biography. In his memoir, Shatrughan Sinha indirectly blamed Rekha for the rivalry between him and Amitabh Bachchan. He suggested that Rekha's involvement played a part in the fallout between the two actors.

He stated, "During Kaala Patthar, a heroine who was known to be very friendly with him, would visit him. She would come during Dostana also but not once would he bring her out and introduce her to any of us. In showbiz, everybody knew who was visiting whom. The media would immediately know if Reena was in my make-up room. Such things can never be hidden in our world."

In another interview, Shatrughan Sinha opened up about his rivalry with Rekha, admitting that they had a difference of opinion that led to them not speaking for 20 years. However, they eventually reconciled, thanks to his wife, Poonam Sinha. Despite Sinha taking several digs at Rekha during that time, he acknowledged that she never retaliated or spoke negatively about him.

Rekha, who had a long-standing rivalry with Shatrughan Sinha, has since become very close to the Sinha family. She attended Sonakshi Sinha's wedding and was also seen at Shatrughan Sinha's birthday party, which was held at their home.