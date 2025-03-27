Shakti Kapoor once shared his thoughts on Govinda, his insecurity, delays on set, and how his behavior had changed over time.

Bollywood star Shakti Kapoor, known for his extensive collaborations with Kader Khan in over 100 films and with Govinda in nearly 50, has made a mark in Hindi cinema with his iconic roles as both a villain and a comedian. However, his career has also been surrounded by controversies.

Shakti Kapoor once shared his thoughts on Govinda, touching on topics like insecurity, delays on set, and how Govinda's behavior had changed over time. Here's what the seasoned actor had to say.

In a 2019 interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shakti Kapoor said, "The one thing that has changed about him over the years is his punctuality. Earlier, he would arrive at 9 pm for a 9 am shift. Now, he arrives at 8:30 am for a 9 a.m. shift.” The actor further added, “Insecurity aadmi ko kaha se kaha pahucha deti hai. Now, he is very professional, and the entire industry knows it.”

While talking about his comeback, he said, "People say now it’s too late for the actor to make a comeback. I don’t believe it. We have seen people like Amrish Puri starting at 44. It’s never too late for an actor or artiste.”

Govinda recently shared that he was once offered a role in India's iconic show Mahabharat but turned it down after taking his mother's advice. In a recent appearance on The Mukesh Khanna Show, the Coolie No 1 actor revealed that he was approached for a role in BR Chopra's legendary series. He also shared that he frequently visited the Chopra family home, where he helped Ravi Chopra’s wife, Renu Chopra, with household tasks..

Sharing a memory from the late 80s, Govinda said, "Mein unke ghar mein jakar kaam vam karta tha (I would work at their home). Renu bhabhi would call me, ‘Chichi beta aaja ghar par (Chichi, come home). I am not well. We will clean up the house.’ I think BR Chopra wasn’t aware of this. He didn’t know that I had been to his house and that aunty (Mrs Chopra) loved me a lot. He was not aware of that."

In BR Chopra's Mahabharat, Govinda was offered the role of Abhimanyu. However, when the young actor was told about his role, he refused, and the producer couldn't handle his rejection. "I reached his office and he told me that he has selected me to play Abhimanyu’s role in Mahabharat. I told him, ‘My mom has said no to do this role. I won’t do it.’ He asked me, ‘What is your mom?’ I told him she is Sadhvi and that film line is secondary for me and I only do what she tells me to do. I didn’t think of Chopra sahab as this big, influential figure at that time. My mind was different," Govinda asserted.