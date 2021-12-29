When Shahid Kapoor asked his 'Jersey' co-star Mrunal Thakur to slap him harder

Jersey release postponed

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur will be seen together for the first time in the upcoming sports drama 'Jersey'. The sports drama features Shahid Kapoor as a failed cricketer and a helpless father who wishes to fulfill his son's wish to get a cricket jersey while Mrunal Thakur portrays the character of his working wife. Both the actors are looking sizzling hot together in the songs of the video.

While speaking to a leading online platform, Mrunal talked about one of the crucial scenes in the film. In a particular scene which is also a part of the film's trailer, she had to slap Shahid and the actress was really nervous. The 'Jab We Met' actor calmed her down and asked her to slap him even harder to make it look more natural.

Talking to News18, Mrunal said “I was really scared. I didn’t want to spoil his performance. The crescendo of the scene is something else. I was tense about kahin zyada na lag jaye (I shouldn’t overdo the output). But Shahid helped me in that scene a lot, by egging me on, ‘You need to slap me harder.’ We did a lot of retakes and the slap is real. We performed the scene in the initial four or five days of shooting. I was trying to find the rhythm in my character and this scene really got me going."

'Jersey' was initially supposed to release on 31 December 2021, but seeing the surge in the rising COVID-19 cases across the nation, the makers have postponed the film. The new release date hasn't been announced yet.

An official statement was put on the film's social media handles that read, "In view of the current circumstances and new covid guidelines, we as a team feel it is prudent to postpone the release of our film 'Jersey'. Wishing everyone a happy and healthy new year. We will see you with our film 'Jersey' as soon as we can in 2022."