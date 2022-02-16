When Shah Rukh Khan talked about Kangana Ranaut-Karan Johar nepotism controversy- WATCH throwback video

Filmmaker Karan Johar and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut often grab attention because of their long-running feud over nepotism. ‘Thalaivii’ actress Kangana Ranaut had already created a stir when she called famous director Karan Johar ‘the flag bearer of nepotism.’

Since then, there is an ongoing debate about the same. We have had heard so many actors talking about nepotism. Today! We decided to share one such video in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan can be heard talking about Karan-Kangana feud. While promoting one of his films, the actor opened up on the ongoing controversy.

He stated, “I will be honest, I will tell you this. Mene ye dekha nahi hai, mene iske baare me suna bhaut hai (I haven’t seen this, but have heard a lot about it). Mere hisaab se, hum kya krre hai aajkal… choti si baat ko jo shayd mazzak se shuru hui usko itna bada bana lete hai depending up ki mera aapka, iska agenda kya hai.”

He continued, “badi badi moti moti baatein hai. Jo jo jaise jaise jin baton se khush hai vaise vaise usko karna chaaiye kehna chaaiye. Aap isi baat ko agar ghuma ke bol rhe ho toh ‘freedom of expression’ hai vo. Udhar se dekhe toh galat hai ye ki kisi ke baaren me nahi bolna chaaiye.”

Meanwhile, Kangana will now make her digital debut on Ekta Kapoor's reality show 'Lock Upp.' Given that many Bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Karan Johar have already hosted reality programmes, who she took inspiration from and who she considered competition was one of the questions addressed at the launch event of 'Lock Upp' by Indianexpress.com.

Kangana said that she does not require inspiration, particularly when it comes to reality shows. According to her, on these shows, you have to be yourself, and it's not in her character to attempt to copy someone. 'No, never, it's below my dignity,' she added.