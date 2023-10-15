Headlines

When Shah Rukh Khan said he 'never thought' Gauri Khan would be a good mother: 'She doesn’t come across as...'

It was in the first season of Koffee With Karan when Shah Rukh Khan had talked about his wife and interior designer Gauri Khan as a parent to their children.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 09:14 AM IST

As the popular chat celebrity show Koffee With Karan begins with its eighth season on October 26, let's take you back to the first season in 2005 when Gauri Khan and Sussanne Khan were invited by Karan Johar as the guests.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director had started the very first episode of his popular celebrity chat show with his favourite on-screen pair SRK and Kajol, and later hosted Gauri and Sussanne also in the eighth episode of the first season. Gauri's husband Shah Rukh Khan and Sussanne's ex-husband Hrithik Roshan had also joined them later in that particular episode.

In that episode, Karan asked SRK, "After the children, is life any different today in terms of your emotional bonding with her (Gauri)?". Then the Jawan actor had revealed that he never thought Gauri would be a good mother before concluding that she is an absolutely wonderful parent.

Shah Rukh replied to the filmmaker, “I think surprisingly, I never thought Gauri would be a good mother. She doesn’t come across as a children-friendly lady. She is not koochi-kooing, I mean you see girls really liking kids. But I was pleasantly surprised that she is an absolutely wonderful mother, and she is a kind of mother, I guess, kids with my kinda father need to have. She makes it sensible, simple, and specifically one word, very middle class.” 

When the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director had further asked the Pathaan actor, "And now, she probably is the most stabilising factor in your life?", to which the supertar had replied, "She is the only factor in my life." 

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are the most powerful and loved couples in the Hindi film industry. It has been more than thirty years since their marriage as the couple tied the knot in October 1991, and are proud parents to three kids, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan.

