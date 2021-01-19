When Shah Rukh Khan pranked Gauri Khan's family saying she will convert her religion after marriage, change her name

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been married for 3 decades but many may not know that SRK had pranked Gauri's entire family during their wedding reception.

During an appearance on Farida Jalal's show a few years back, the megastar revealed that some of Gauri's relatives were speculating if she would convert to Islam after their wedding, and he decided to have some fun at their expense.

Gauri's 'conservative' family gathered at the reception and were whispering when Shah Rukh at 1.15 in the afternoon, told her, "Gauri, chalo, burkha pehno. Namaz padhte hai, chalo (Gauri, wear your burkha. Let us go and read the Namaz)."

The family was in shock and Shah Rukh pranked them further as he said, "Dekhiye, yeh toh burkhe mein rahegi aaj ke baad. Aaj ke baad yeh ghar se bahar nahi niklegi. Iska naam hum Ayesha kar denge (See, she will only be wearing a burkha from now on. She will not step out of the house. Her name will be changed to Ayesha)."

Earlier, during an appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2005, Gauri had opened up about the religious differences between her and Shah Rukh.

She had said, "I respect Shah Rukh's religion but that doesn't mean that I would convert and become a Muslim. I don't believe in that. I think everyone is an individual and should follow their religion. But obviously, there should be no disrespect. Shah Rukh would not disrespect my religion."

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in the box office debacle, Zero. In an interview with Feina recently, Deepika Padukone had confirmed that SRK will make a comeback with Siddharth Anand's 'Pathan'.