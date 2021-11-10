When Shah Rukh Khan made a 'cameo' in Malala Yousafzai's birthday photo with Asser Malik

asser malik-malala yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai, the campaigner for girls' education and Nobel Peace Prize laureate who survived being shot aged 15 by a Taliban gunman in her native Pakistan in 2012, has got married, she announced on social media on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old, who lives in Britain, said she and her husband, who she named only as Asser, had wed in the city of Birmingham and celebrated at home with their families. "Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," she wrote on Twitter, adding four pictures to her post.

Malala gave no other information about her husband apart from his first name. Soon after Malala made the announcement, Internet users quickly jumped on to do their detective work to find out more about her husband, Asser.

Netizens identified him as Asser Malik, general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board's High Performance Centre. And while the internet users were at their work digging out more information about Malala and Asser, some users came across a tweet by Asser in which Malala and he are seen posing with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Dated July 12, 2021, it was on Malala's 24th birthday that Asser had put out a tweet to wish the Nobel Peace Prize laureate on her special day. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to the most amazing @Malala @iamsrk had to make a necessary cameo of course."

In the photo, Asser and Malala can be seen posing for a click while standing next to a life-size cut-out of Shah Rukh Khan. Seems like both Malala and Asser are SRK fans.

Check out the tweet here:

Happy Birthday to the most amazing @Malala @iamsrk had to make a necessary cameo of course. pic.twitter.com/kSFBgSqzVz — Asser Malik (@MalikAsser) July 12, 2021

While it is unclear how long Malala and Asser have known each other, a HollywoodLife report suggests the newlyweds have been acquainted since 2019.

Malala is revered in many parts of the world, especially in Western countries, for her personal courage and her eloquence in advocating for the rights of girls and women. In Pakistan, her activism has divided public opinion.

As recently as July this year, Malala told British Vogue magazine that she was not sure if she would ever marry. "I still don't understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can't it just be a partnership?" she was quoted as saying in a lengthy profile.

The comment drew criticism from many social media users in Pakistan at the time.