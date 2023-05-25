When Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol grooved to Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen at Filmfare 1993: Watch

File Photo

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol together have given so many hits including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name is Khan, and Baazigar. Their on-screen chemistry and off-screen friendship have been loved and adored by everyone and it seems real.

Now, a video of them grooving to Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen at Filmfare is going viral on social media and netizens have reacted to it. One of the social media users wrote, “I still remember watching this awards function in 1993 on Doordarshan with my family & Shahrukh khans entry was awesome. This happens to be his first dance performance in awards ceremony.”

The second one said, “Shahrukh Khan is the biggest actor in the world from 1992 to 2017.” The third one said, “Srk and Kajol Best jodi in the world.” The fourth person commented, “so simplicity so sober so wonderful love srk from Russia.” The fifth one said, “who knew he become the badshah of Bollywood.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, after headlining the Rs 1000 crore blockbuster Pathaan earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Atlee's Jawan. The film, whose release has now been postponed to September 7, features Nayanthara opposite the superstar in the lead and Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist.

The third Shah Rukh Khan film set to release later this year is Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki. A social comedy set against the backdrop of illegal immigration referred to as the 'Donkey Route', it features Taapsee Pannu as the leading lady and will arrive in theaters as a Christmas gift on December 22.

Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky. The actress will be next seen in the movie Sarzameen which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Rajesh Sharma and marks the debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan. The movie is helmed by Kayoze Irani.

