Here's when Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will resume 'Pathan' shoot

After three years, Shah Rukh Khan will be back on the big screen with the action-packed film 'Pathan'. The film directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films also stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead and John Abraham as the main antagonist.

The team of the film completed the first schedule of shooting earlier this year. The crew last shot the film on April 12 after which the team went on a two-day break. Eventually, they were interrupted by the COVID-19 lockdown imposed by the Maharashtra govt due to the onset of the second wave.

YRF is getting the team of 'Pathan' vaccinated before the shooting goes on floors once again. Some crew members of 'Pathan' have already received their vaccination shots and the majority will be vaccinated in the coming week.

A source told Mid Day, "Some members of Pathan crew have received their jabs, the majority will be vaccinated over the next week. Buzz in the industry is that the government will give a green signal to shoots after June 15. That way, the team will be ready to begin filming in a bio-bubble. The production house is treading carefully, given the impact of the second wave, and will film the portions entirely inside the Yash Raj studio in Andheri."

The shooting is likely to resume in mid-June. The COVID-19 lockdown is to be lifted by June 15.

Shah Rukh and Deepika will be reuniting for the movie after their last movie 'Happy New Year' released in 2014. 'Pathan' also features Salman Khan in a special appearance.