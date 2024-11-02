Shah Rukh Khan's statement on dating rumours with Priyanka Chopra goes viral.

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra left fans stunned with their chemistry in the blockbuster, Don 2. After this, they both were often rumoured to be dating despite his one-woman man image and being married to Gauri Khan.

The superstar once broke his silence on the dating rumours with Don 2 co-star Priyanka Chopra and said, “To me, what is most disturbing is the fact that a lady who's worked with me has been questioned, and somewhere down the line, she's not being shown the kind of respect I show her or all the women. I think it's a little disrespectful. I'm extremely sorry about that. Sorry means... it's not directly because of anything I've done but because she's my friend. She's one of the closest friends I have, very close to my heart, and always will be.”

Shah Rukh added in the same interview that she started her journey in front of him when she was a young child. According to reports, Shah Rukh and Priyanka started dating each other during Don 2. However, when Gauri Khan got to know about it, According to other rumours, Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan got to know about it, she took charge of the matter and ordered her husband to never work with Priyanka Chopra again.

The actress appeared on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, and she was seen blushing when the host took SRK’s name. The video went viral on social media. Shah Rukh and Priyanka never worked together after Don 2.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is now settled in the US and married to Nick Jonas. She is now making her name in Hollywood. The actress is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming project with John Cena and Idris Elba, titled, Head of State. Shah Rukh Khan on the other hand is currently preparing for his upcoming movie King. The film also stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles and is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh.

