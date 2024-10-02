When Shah Rukh Khan called Aamir Khan's marketing strategy 'chichorapan', 3 Idiots star shot back

Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are the two big superstars of Bollywood. While one is known as the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’, the other is called ‘Mr. Perfectionist’. However, there was a time when both of them took a dig at each other during the promotions of their films.

During the promotion of 3 Idiots, Aamir Khan traveled to different regions of India while hiding his real identity. Incorporating different avatars, Aamir met several people. When Shah Rukh Khan was asked his views on this promotional strategy and if he would use the same for his film My Name Is Khan, the superstar said, “Ye ek kisam ka chhichhorapan lagta hai.” He further added that it doesn’t suit the people of Aamir Khan’s stature and he would never follow such marketing gimmicks.

Aamir Khan, later hit back at the Shah Rukh Khan, and while talking to ABP News, the actor had said, “Jaha tak baat hai chhichhorapan ki, toh woh (Shah Rukh) jyada jaante honge iss chiz ke baare mein kyuki woh khud kaafi chhichhorapan karte hai apni zindagi mein. Woh expert hai inn sab mein.”

3 Idiots, which also starred Kareena Kapoor, R Madhavan, Boman Irani, and Sharman Joshi in key roles, turned out to be a huge blockbuster at the box office. The film earned Rs 460 crore worldwide. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan’s My Name Is Khan which reunited Kajol and Shah Rukh, was declared a hit and collected Rs 224 crore worldwide at the box office.

Shah Rukh Khan is now all set to star in his upcoming action thriller helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is titled King and also stars Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma, and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles. Aamir Khan on the other hand is set to make a comeback with his film Sitaare Zameen Par.

