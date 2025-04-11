Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra's on-screen chemistry baffled Gauri Khan, and there were even rumours about their love affair. Read on to know how Khan reacted to these affair rumours.

Shah Rukh Khan was once linked with Priyanka Chopra. Both actors impressed the masses with their chemistry in the Don franchise (2006-2011). Khan and Chopra also performed at several awards shows, and their camaraderie baffled his wife, Gauri Khan. From 2010 onward, there were reports that Shah Rukh and Priyanka were romantically involved, which led to Gauri hampering Chopra's Bollywood career by influencing producers and directors not to work with the Dostana actress.

In 2012, when Shah Rukh was promoting Jab Tak Hai Jaan with Katrina Kaif, he addressed the affair rumours in the media bluntly. An old video from his 2012 interview has surfaced on the internet. In this clip, the interviewer asked him to react to the affair rumours.

Without any hesitation, Shah Rukh said, "To me what is most disturbing is the fact That a lady who's worked with me, has been questioned and somewhere down the line, not been shown the kind of respect I show her or all the women. I think it's a little disrespectful. I'm extremely sorry about that. Sorry not directly because of anything I've done, but the fact that she's my friend."

Khan asserted that Priyanka is her closest friend, "She's one of the closest friends I have and very close to my heart, and always will be. I just feel sometimes when things are said I need to step back from it because I find it very banal and menial. It just tends to spoil relationships that people share while working together."

Khan recalled that he knew Chopra from her modelling days, "We've shared some of the nicest moments on the screen as friends and It's unfortunate. It's extremely unfortunate that a friendship gets a little soiled." The reporter further asked did Priyanka felt overwhelmed by the rumours, and he replied, "I think she's mature enough beyond her years to you know deal with it. But having said that, I think we all rush into giving names to relationships without even understanding them at times. That's that's the strange part not only of media, I think all of us." However, after Don 2, Shah Rukh and Priyanka never worked together, and then the actress moved to Hollywood due to fewer opportunities in Bollywood.