When Sara Ali Khan asked Kartik Aaryan: 'Ready for relationship, but not marriage?'

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have been on a promotional spree. The two are paired up for the first time in Love Aaj Kal and share great chemistry, which was visible on the show Indian Idol 11. It was on this show that Sara asked Kartik, “You are ready for a relationship but not marriage?”

Sara and Kartik hailed Rohit Raut’s rendition of 'Bekhayali' as 'best performance of the day' on Indian Idol 11 sets. Kartik then made a revelation that the song reminds him of his first crush. Kartik went on to state that he did homework for his first crush.

It was soon after that the host of the show Aditya Narayan asked Kartik and Sara to play the 'game of truths'. Kartik went on to reveal that he can't stay friends with his exes. On the other hand, Sara said that she has no qualms in remaining friends with her exes.

In the same game, Kartik went on to reveal that he is not ready to get married, which is when Sara poked him. She asked Kartik that he is ready for a relationship but not marriage.

For the uninitiated, Kartik and Sara have been linked as a couple for a long time. Various reports stated that SarTik (like their fans call them) went their separate ways and are currently together only for professional reasons.