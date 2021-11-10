When Sara Ali Khan appeared on Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' as support of dad Saif Ali Khan - WATCH

A video from 'KBC' aired in 2005 when Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta visited the sets to promote their film 'Salaam Namaste' has now gone viral.

As Amitabh Bachchan-hosted 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' is currently grabbing headlines, no one is surprised as the quiz-based show has been a hit since 2000, when it first aired on the TV. There is no denying the fact that Big B has made people gush over him as the host of KBC and not just common people, several celebrities also appeared on 'KBC'.

A video from 'KBC' aired in 2005 when Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta visited the sets to promote their film 'Salaam Namaste' has now gone viral. Baby Sara Ali Khan can also be seen in the audience. In the video, Big B can be seen talking to Sara and exchanging pleasantries with her. Amitabh Bachchan also asks little Sara Ali Khan her to do 'aadaab' which she does cutely.

The video then shows Sara's tense face when Saif and Preity are finding it tough to answer a question. Sara was seen in a pink top and blue jeans while left her long hair loose open.

It may be recalled that Sara made her acting debut in 2018 with the film 'Kedarnath' opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara was also paired opposite Ranveer Singh in 'Simmba'.

Sara's upcoming film is 'Atrangi Re' co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles.