Today, we will talk about one actress who, despite being a part of Bollywood, stayed in the news more because of her personal life and connections than her films.

Her name is Zaheeda Hussain, known simply as Zaheeda, who has now been away from the limelight for decades. Once hailed as a future superstar, Zaheeda, now 79, is hardly remembered today. Interestingly, at one point, she was deeply in love with none other than Dev Anand, and she also happens to be the sister of Sanjay Dutt.

Zaheeda Hussain became a household name thanks to the popular song Churi Nahin Ye Mera Dil Hai.... In the 1960s and 70s, she enjoyed popularity, but she quit acting after marriage and chose to live a quiet life as a homemaker.

Her relationship with Sanjay Dutt stems from a fascinating family tree. Zaheeda is the daughter of Akhtar Hussain, who was the brother of actress Nargis. Nargis’s mother, Jaddanbai, was married three times—Akhtar was her son from the first marriage, while Nargis was from her third marriage to Mohanchand Uttamchand Tyagi (aka Abdul Rashid). This makes Zaheeda and Sanjay Dutt cousins.

Zaheeda came from a family of legends and hoped to make her own mark. It was Dev Anand who gave her the first big break in films. She rose to fame with her lead roles in Anokhi Raat (1968) and Prem Pujari (1970).

After working closely with Dev Anand, Zaheeda reportedly fell in love with him. But when she was offered Hare Rama Hare Krishna, she rejected the role because she didn’t want to play Dev Anand’s sister on screen. That role went to Zeenat Aman, and it changed her career forever.

Zaheeda’s career couldn’t recover from that decision. The films she did post that failed at the box office. Eventually, she stepped away from acting altogether. She married Kesri Nandan Sahay and became a homemaker, raising two sons, Nilesh Sahay and Brajesh. After quitting films, Zaheeda completely disappeared from public view and now lives a private, peaceful life far from the glitz of Bollywood.