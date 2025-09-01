Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Anjali Raghav? Haryanvi actress who quit Bhojpuri cinema after an inappropriate touching incident with singer Pawan Singh

Pakistan: Army helicopter crashes in Gilgit-Baltistan region, killing 5 on board

From Housefull to Golmaal: 5 Bollywood films that grew into blockbuster franchises

This country tops global mustard oil production, contributing millions of tonnes annually and dominating the world market, it is…

Weather Update: IMD issues red alert for Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh; heavy rainfall expected in several districts

Dhanashree Verma mocks ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal in new show: ‘Penthouse mein sports...'

SCO Summit: Why can China not be India's trade partner despite Xi Jinping's assurances?

Harbhajan Singh issues FIRST statement on viral 'IPL slapgate' controversy, slams Lalit Modi, says 'usme unka koi selfish...'

When Sanjay Dutt almost turned political rival to his father Sunil Dutt; Suniel Shetty recalls hilarious incident: Watch

Maratha Quota agitation: Manoj Jarange Patil vows to stop drinking water; Mumbai Police issues traffic alert

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Anjali Raghav? Haryanvi actress who quit Bhojpuri cinema after an inappropriate touching incident with singer Pawan Singh

Who is Anjali Raghav? Haryanvi actress who quit Bhojpuri cinema

Pakistan: Army helicopter crashes in Gilgit-Baltistan region, killing 5 on board

Pakistan: Army helicopter crashes in Gilgit-Baltistan region, killing 5 on board

From Housefull to Golmaal: 5 Bollywood films that grew into blockbuster franchises

Housefull to Golmaal: 5 Bollywood films that grew into blockbuster franchises

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

When Sanjay Dutt almost turned political rival to his father Sunil Dutt; Suniel Shetty recalls hilarious incident: Watch

In one moment from the promo, Suniel jokes about Sanjay’s unpredictable nature on film sets, saying he would often disappear early in the morning while shooting.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 01:22 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

When Sanjay Dutt almost turned political rival to his father Sunil Dutt; Suniel Shetty recalls hilarious incident: Watch
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty, who have been close friends for years, are bringing their bond to the small screen. The two actors, who have starred together in films like Dus, Kaante, Rudraksh and LOC: Kargil, will soon appear in an episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

A leaked clip from the show hints at plenty of laughter as they tease each other and share funny memories. In one moment from the promo, Suniel jokes about Sanjay’s unpredictable nature on film sets, saying he would often disappear early in the morning while shooting. He also recalled an incident in Hyderabad when he accidentally broke down a door at the Taj. Sanjay quickly responded by asking why he was sleeping so early in the first place, leaving everyone laughing.

Suniel went on to tell another story, how Sanjay once agreed to campaign for a friend without realising his father, Sunil Dutt, was a Congress politician and the friend was from the opposition party. Sanjay admitted he had forgotten, and Suniel ended up campaigning in his place. Later, Sunil Dutt asked Suniel to think about him too, to which Suniel jokingly thought, “If your own son didn’t, why should I?”

On the career front, Suniel was last seen in the web series Hunter 2 and will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta and Paresh Rawal. Sanjay, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of Baaghi 4, co-starring Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa, which is set to release on September 5.

The Great Indian Laughter Challenge is hosted by Kapil Sharma and also features Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek, with Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu as regular guests. This season also has a new segment where audience members are invited on stage to show their talents.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After PM Modi's meeting with Xi Jinping, Chinese expert blasts Donald Trump over 50 percent tariffs: 'Stealing people's...'
After PM Modi's meeting with Xi Jinping, Chinese expert blasts Donald Trump
PM Modi travells from Tokyo to Sendai by Shinkansen Bullet Train with Japanese PM Ishiba, watch video
PM Modi travells from Tokyo to Sendai by Shinkansen Bullet Train, watch...
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang issues SHOCKING warning on AI: 'We are going to...'
Nvidia CEO Huang issues SHOCKING warning on AI: 'We're going to...'
PM Modi attends SCO Summit in China's Tianjin; exchanges warm handshake with President Xi Jinping
PM Modi attends SCO Summit in China's Tianjin
This Aishwarya Rai film, based on a Jane Austen novel, was rejected by 'leading actors who openly said...', lead role was then played by...
This Aishwarya Rai film, based on a Jane Austen novel, was rejected by...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE