When Sanjay Dutt almost turned political rival to his father Sunil Dutt; Suniel Shetty recalls hilarious incident: Watch

Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty, who have been close friends for years, are bringing their bond to the small screen. The two actors, who have starred together in films like Dus, Kaante, Rudraksh and LOC: Kargil, will soon appear in an episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

A leaked clip from the show hints at plenty of laughter as they tease each other and share funny memories. In one moment from the promo, Suniel jokes about Sanjay’s unpredictable nature on film sets, saying he would often disappear early in the morning while shooting. He also recalled an incident in Hyderabad when he accidentally broke down a door at the Taj. Sanjay quickly responded by asking why he was sleeping so early in the first place, leaving everyone laughing.

Suniel went on to tell another story, how Sanjay once agreed to campaign for a friend without realising his father, Sunil Dutt, was a Congress politician and the friend was from the opposition party. Sanjay admitted he had forgotten, and Suniel ended up campaigning in his place. Later, Sunil Dutt asked Suniel to think about him too, to which Suniel jokingly thought, “If your own son didn’t, why should I?”

On the career front, Suniel was last seen in the web series Hunter 2 and will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta and Paresh Rawal. Sanjay, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of Baaghi 4, co-starring Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa, which is set to release on September 5.

The Great Indian Laughter Challenge is hosted by Kapil Sharma and also features Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek, with Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu as regular guests. This season also has a new segment where audience members are invited on stage to show their talents.