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When Salman Khan was in 'pain and distress', 114-kg Govinda gave him this fitness advice: 'Look at Dharmendra'

During the filming of their 2007 film Partner, Govinda told Salman Khan, "You are the hero, but you don't look like one right now. You look unhappy, you look sad. Come out of this." The Raja Babu actor, who weighed 114 kgs at that time, asked the Sultan actor to execise for two-three hours a day.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 10, 2026, 01:13 PM IST

When Salman Khan was in 'pain and distress', 114-kg Govinda gave him this fitness advice: 'Look at Dharmendra'
Govinda with Salman Khan and Dharmendra
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Govinda recently recalled a conversation with Salman Khan before they began shooting for their 2007 film Partner, saying he advised the actor to work on himself during a difficult phase and told him he would go on to "rule" the film industry for a decade. In conversation with ANI, Govinda said Salman was dealing with "pain and distress" at the time and had become withdrawn. Govinda said he decided to speak to him and encouraged him to look beyond his personal troubles. 

"Salman was going through a lot of pain and distress. And when someone is troubled by himself, whether it is because of love, hopes, or expectations, there is no one else who can really cure that. So, he had become very withdrawn. I thought I should introduce him to Satya, so we sat together and had a drink. While we were drinking, I told him, 'Salman, you've looked outward enough. Now look within yourself'," he told ANI.

"At that time, I weighed 114 kilos. It was the time when I had just come out of politics. I told him, 'By the time I lose weight, I'll already be a character actor, right? I'll continue doing the kind of roles I was doing in Partner, I was doing comedy.' I told him, 'You are the hero, but you don't look like one right now. You look unhappy, you look sad. Come out of this'," he added.

According to Govinda, Salman then asked him what he should do. The Hero No. 1 actor said he advised Salman to exercise and reminded him of the qualities that made him stand out as a star. "He asked me, 'What should I do?' I said, 'Exercise for two or three hours a day. Look at Dharmendra. You are the only hero, after Dharmendra, who has been blessed by God with parents, siblings, a good face and a great personality. You are the only guy who could carry that kind of aura, the kind that makes people look at you and say, 'That's a hero.'"

Govinda said Salman followed his advice and went on to enjoy a successful run in the years that followed. He also recalled telling Salman that he would rule the industry for a decade. "He did it. I told him, 'You will rule for 10 years.' And he did rule for 10 years", the Raja Babu actor concluded.

READ | Govinda says Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra never constructed a public image: 'They concentrated on their work'

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