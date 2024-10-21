Katrina Kaif shared a friendly banter with Salman Khan during her appearance on the fourth season of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss.

Katrina Kaif has delivered most hits with superstars Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar at the beginning of her career. She has delivered blockbusters like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Ek Tha Tiger, Namastey London, Partner, Singh Is King and Welcome with the superstar duo. It was in 2009 that she began working with the next generation of actors in movies like Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani(with Ranbir Kapoor), Mere Brother Ki Dulhan( with Imraan Khan), Bang Bang! (with Hrithik Roshan) to name a few. Back in 2010, when Katrina appeared on Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss season 4, she was seemingly bashed for working with then new line of actors.

It so happened that Katrina graced Bigg Boss season 4 to promote Tees Maar Khan in 2010. During the show, Salman taunted Katrina for switching to Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan after working with him and Akshay Kumar. He poked fun at Katrina for going down in level as she chose them after she collaborated with superstars. “Isse bhi niche jayengi aap?” he questioned her. In response, Katrina took a sly dig at him saying, “Yes, I will work with kids.”Salman understood that she called them old actors, hence began calling her, “Katrina Beti,” leaving the audience in split.

Further, Salman continued pulling Katrina’s leg by asking her if she was willing to work with someone younger than Ranbir and Imran. He then started acting like a kid jumping and bouncing around her. However, she was unaffected and kept smiling at Salman’s sense of humour.

Meanwhile, Salman and Katrina were recently seen together in Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film is the third instalment to the Yash Raj Films’ spy franchise Ek Tha Tiger. The film also has Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance. Released in November last year, the film grossed Rs Rs 466.63 crore worldwide.