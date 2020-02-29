When Salman Khan sang 'Dil Deewana' to Bhagyashree exclusively

Salman Khan's fondness for Bhagyashree hasn't gone unnoticed. It is often believed that he doesn't share on-screen kisses because Bhagyashree refused to kiss him in the movie. Did you, however, know that there was also a time when Salman sang 'Maine Pyar Kiya' song 'Dil Deewana' exclusively to Bhagyashree, in her ears?

Bhagyashree herself confirmed the news to ET Times. She went on to state that Salman Khan was teasing her that day. He sang the song for half a day and did so despite her refusal. She then revealed that Salman did that because he knew about her now-husband Himalay. Salman wanted Bhagyashree to call Himalay to the sets.

“Salman was the first to know about my relationship with Himalay during the shoot of the song, ‘Dil Deewana’. He would follow me around and hum the song in my ear. I kept warning him that people will start talking about us. After irritating me for half-a-day, he said that he knew about Himalay. He even suggested that I call Himalay to the location,” she recollected.

Bhagyashree recently even revealed another interesting piece of information. At an event, she shared that she faced separation from her first love Himalay for a year and a half. Bhagyashree stated that she still gets scared even thinking about it. The couple, who got married in a temple, in Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya's presence, is blessed with an actor-son Abhimanyu Dassani and a daughter.