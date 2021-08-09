When Salman Khan said one has to be ‘crazy’ to play second lead in Karan Johar’s ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’-watch

On Indian Idol 12, Karan Johar told a story about how Salman Khan got the part of the second lead in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. No actor was ready to play the part of the second male lead while the director was casting the picture, according to the director.

He said “With Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as the lead actors, no one said yes to the role of the second lead. I went to three or four actors, I won’t name them, but they all said no. I was very disappointed and with my sad face, I went to attend a party at Chunky Pandey’s house,”

It was at the party that Salman came to him and asked, “Tune shopping karli?” Karan asked him what he meant and Salman said that he knows Karan is trying to cast for the role but with no success. “Iss film ko karne ki liye paagal hona chahiye aur main wo pagal hoon (You have to be crazy to do this film and I am that person),” Salman said.

”He heard the first half and said I would do the film. I got worried as I wondered if he thought I was offering him Shah Rukh’s role. I told him, ‘sir aapka role aaya nahi abhi tak’. Salman said the role is immaterial as he knows my father and is doing the film for him,” Karan narrated.

Karan Johar wrote and directed the romantic comedy-drama 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,' which was produced by Dharma Productions. It stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in their fourth film together, as well as Rani Mukerji, Salman Khan, and Sana Saeed, a debutante child performer. The narrative weaves together two love triangles separated by years. The first half of the film follows friends on a college campus, while the second half follows a widower's young daughter as she attempts to reunite her father with an old best friend.