When Salman Khan talked about not being in touch with his ex-girlfriend who got married.

Salman Khan has been linked to several actresses in Bollywood, however, his love story with Aishwarya Rai is still much talked about by his fans. Though it has been a long time since the two parted ways, they have never been in touch since then.

Earlier, during his appearance in Koffee With Karan, Salman Khan had revealed the reason behind not being in touch with Aishwarya Rai. In the viral clip, Salman Khan could be seen admiting that he is not in contact with his ex who is married.

The actor was asked by the host Karan Johar that why is he not in speaking terms with his ex-girlfriend, to which he replied, ”Now you are somewhere else, and you have your own life. I don’t want, you know, somewhere in somebody else’s mind that thought to come in that I was the ex-boyfriend. I don’t want that. I don’t want anything from her past to come into their lives, and that is why I stay miles away. I don’t want to be the cause of the rift between their married lives because of me or my friendship.”

Netizens praised Salman Khan in the comment section. One of the comments read, “he is so good.” Another user wrote, “I wish they were married.” Another user commented, “He is winning my heart.”

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai fell in love with each other during the shoot of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. However, their relationship didn’t last long. They both had an ugly breakup. A report in India Today mentioned that there was a lot of drama outside Aish's home in November 2001. Salman kept banging her door for hours and when he threatened to kill himself, she let him in. The reason behind the breakup was Salman wanted a promise of marriage from Aishwarya but she refused it as she wanted to focus on her career. Later, Aishwarya even accused Salman of physical, emotional, and verbal abuse.

They have not worked together for a long time and even ignore each other at various Bollywood parties and events. While Aishwarya Rai is now married to Abhishek Bachchan, Salman is still a bachelor and has revealed having no plans for marriage.

